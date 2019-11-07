News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman injured after she was hit by bus wing mirror is awarded €192,000

Woman injured after she was hit by bus wing mirror is awarded €192,000
Aideen O'Kelly
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 02:44 PM

A woman who was injured when she was hit by the wing mirror of a minibus as she crossed a road has been awarded over €192,000 by the High Court.

Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon said there had been “a stark transformation”in Aideen O’Kelly’s working and social life since the accident and the 54-year old woman’s life is now “vastly different.”

Ms O’Kelly, she said was an expert sailor which she enjoyed at a very high competitive level three to four days a week during the sailing season, but cannot sail anymore.

Ms Justice O’Hanlon said the woman had said she was significantly involved in sailing and racing and had sailed in national championships before the accident but after the accident she could not balance properly on a boat.

“Despite her stoicism her daily living is not if the same quality as it was. She has to put up with imbalance, difficulty reaching items in her kitchen and difficulty in the normal day to day tasks,” the judge said.

Ms O’Kelly, 54, a medical representative from Killester, Dublin had sued Bus Éireann over the accident when she was knocked to the ground at Lough Atalia Road in the Galway harbour area on December 16, 2015.

Ms O’Kelly had told the court she was halfway across the road after 6pm in the evening, when she saw the minibus just before she was hit on the right shoulder by the wing mirror of the bus which was turning in to the road.

As a result of the accident, the judge said Ms O’Kelly had to have surgery, had to wear a neck brace for twelve weeks and is left with a scar on her neck.

Liability was accepted by Bus Éireann during the hearing of the case but it was contended Ms O’Kelly was also allegedly negligent.

READ MORE

Man, 30, charged in connection with €325k heroin seizure in Cork

Ms O’Kelly the judge said gave her evidence in a very clear and forthright manner without exaggerating her situation.

The judge found the Bus Éireann driver was “entirely negligent” in that he failed to keep a proper lookout and he failed to stay close enough to the left hand side in his own lane and he simply did not see Ms O’Kelly. The judge said the woman was crossing at an entirely appropriate and natural point and while it was dark, it was a very well it area.

File photo
File photo

Finding Bus Éireann liable, Ms Justice O’Hanlon concluded the driver took a sweeping movement forward as he made the turn and the woman had no chance of escape whatsoever.

Ms O’Kelly, the judge said, was lawfully present on the road having taken all appropriate precautions as she attempted to cross the road and that no liability attached to her.

Awarding a total of €192,573, Ms Justice O’Hanlon added that while Ms O’Kelly had managed to resume work, she reported suffering from a lack of dexterity and feeling in her hands which causes problems putting on jewellery or opening jars.

The judge refused to grant a stay in the event of an appeal.

READ MORE

Man accused of impeding murder case 'thought his father was going to shoot him'

More on this topic

Prison for man who inappropriately touched child he was looking after while her mother was at workPrison for man who inappropriately touched child he was looking after while her mother was at work

Supreme Court hears appeal over housing rights of separated parentsSupreme Court hears appeal over housing rights of separated parents

Abuse 'ruined my childhood and so far my adult life,' says victim as older cousin gets 10 yearsAbuse 'ruined my childhood and so far my adult life,' says victim as older cousin gets 10 years

TDs' legal challenge of Dail 'money message' procedure to be heard before ChristmasTDs' legal challenge of Dail 'money message' procedure to be heard before Christmas


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul


Lifestyle

I live in Co Louth so it’s a hefty two-hour commute to my office in Rugby Players Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin.Working Life: Hannah McCormack, campaign manager, Tackle Your Feelings

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »