Home»ireland

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 12:52 PM

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Sligo today.

The collision between a car and a female pedestrian occurred at 9.10am on the Sligo inner relief road.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision. The injured pedestrian was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, her injuries are described as serious.

The two lanes on the southbound lanes are currently closed and there are diversions through the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Crash

Related Articles

Update: Woman killed in Co Galway car crash

Motorcyclist, aged 23, dies in Wicklow accident

Man dies after road collision in Galway

Man, 26, in critical condition after road collision in Westmeath

More in this Section

Cork mother named 2018 Carer of the Year

Man pleads guilty to helping unlawful organisation murder Peter Butterly

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section

Attack shattered victim's dream of living in Ireland, court hears


Lifestyle

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »