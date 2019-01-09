Woman in serious condition after being stabbed a number of times in the back in Co. Kildare

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in Co. Kildare on Sunday.

The attack happened at a house on Rathstewart Crescent, Athy, at around 8.30pm.

A 41-year-old woman was stabbed a number of times in the back and she has been taken to Naas General Hospital, where her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation investigating Gardaí arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the attack.

He has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Athy District Court yesterday.