NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman in serious condition after being stabbed a number of times in the back in Co. Kildare

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 10:56 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in Co. Kildare on Sunday.

The attack happened at a house on Rathstewart Crescent, Athy, at around 8.30pm.

A 41-year-old woman was stabbed a number of times in the back and she has been taken to Naas General Hospital, where her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Murder probe underway as Gardaí question man suspected of decapitating woman in Co Louth

In a follow-up operation investigating Gardaí arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the attack.

He has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Athy District Court yesterday.


KEYWORDS

CrimestabbingKildarecourt

Related Articles

Murder probe underway as Gardaí question man suspected of decapitating woman in Co Louth

Coroner’s court on cyclist’s death given incomplete data

O'Farrell family deserve the facts after son and brother killed by repeat offender in hit-and-run

Two women murdered in 2019 so far. Time to change - leader 3

More in this Section

Cork University Maternity Hospital implements initiative to dramatically reduce waiting lists

Gardaí to resume search for woman who went missing 10 years ago

'Lives are at risk' - Patients Association call for swift resolution to nurses dispute

Peadar Tóibín to target seats in Donegal for new pro-life party


Lifestyle

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart hope 'The Upside' kick-starts a debate about inclusion

Is fidelity old school as - it appears - open relationships become more common?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »