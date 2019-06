In the north, a woman is in a serious condition after being rescued from a lake in Co Fermanagh last night.

Police say they received reports of a car in the water at around 10:30pm at Muckros Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh.

The woman was rescued by three police officers and was taken to hospital - where her condition is described as critical.

The officers involved were also treated in hospital following the incident.