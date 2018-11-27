Home»ireland

Woman in hospital after fire in Co. Cork

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 08:52 AM

A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised after a house fire in County Cork.

It happened at Willison Meadows in Blarney, early this morning.

The alarm was raised by neighbours just after 6.30am

The woman was rescued from the house by fire crews who entered the house when it was well ablaze, and she has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The fire has been brought under control and Gardaí are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene. The blaze is not thought to be suspicious.

- Digital Desk


