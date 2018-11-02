Woman in her 80s withdraws High Court challenge to indecent assault charges

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman in her 80s who denies indecently assaulting a teenage girl in an orphanage around 45 years ago has withdrawn a High Court challenge to her criminal trial.

The alleged offence occurred in the early 70s in an orphanage the woman had been sent to when she was around 18 or 19 to have a baby which she later gave up for adoption.

She remained in the orphanage where she had made friendships and was later put in charge of girls between the ages of 13 and 14.

She later left, married and had children of her own.

Some 45 years later, her counsel Peter Finlay told the court, one of the girls in the orphanage, now a woman living in Canada, alleged after receiving therapy and counselling that the woman who had been in charge at the orphanage had indecently assaulted her.

The woman was charged and strenuously denied the allegations.

She brought a High Court challenge claiming she would not get a fair trial on grounds including lapse of time.

Mr Finlay said his client suffered extreme distress as a result of the allegation and she herself required mental health help. Her condition was such that she was unable to give proper instructions to her lawyers, he said.

However, her condition improved as did her ability to give instructions.

Then in the last few weeks, the Supreme Court issued a judgment which affirmed a previous decision that antiquity of allegations is no bar to a fair trial, Mr Finlay said. It also affirmed a previous test laid down by the superior courts which is to be applied when deciding whether a trial should be prohibited, he said.

In those circumstances, she decided, on legal advice, to withdraw the challenge to her trial but she will still be strongly contesting the charges at the criminal trial.

Mr Finlay was opposing an application against his client by the DPP for the costs of that challenge. He pointed out his client was on legal aid for her trial and counsel urged that no order on costs be made.

Tom O'Malley BL, for the DPP, said his client was still seeking the costs.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan said while the court has discretion in relation to costs, it is not unfettered and can only be exercised in limited circumstances. While he had a great deal of sympathy for the woman, impecuniosity was not something he could take into account.

He granted the DPP an order for costs but noted there was a certain "reality to all that" which he hoped would be something the DPP would bear in mind.