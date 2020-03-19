Woman in her 80s dies after collision with lorry

A woman has died after she was involved in a collision with a lorry in a town in Co. Kildare today.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm on Main Street in Clane.

The woman, who is understood to be in her 80s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or any road users who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.