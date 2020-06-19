News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman in her 70s rushed to hospital after oven fire in Cork city

File photo. Members of Cork City Fire Brigade treated her with special gels before she was removed by ambulance to hospital for treatment.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 03:22 PM

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries after an oven fire incident at her home in Cork city today.

The alarm was raised just after lunchtime today.

It is understood that the woman, who is in her 70s, was attempting to light a gas stove when there was a flame flare-up.

She suffered burn injuries to her head and face and ran from the house. The incident caused minor damage to the kitchen area of her house.

The woman was comforted by neighbours until emergency services arrived.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade treated her with special gels before she was removed by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

