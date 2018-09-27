Woman in her 70s dies after collision with truck

An elderly woman has been killed after being hit by a truck in Co. Monaghan.

She was walking on Main St in Carrickmacross when it happened at around noon today.

The woman, who was in her late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene before being taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for a post-mortem.

Diversions are in place and the road will be closed for forensic examination by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.