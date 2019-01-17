Woman in her 60s killed Co Leitrim crash

A woman in her mid-60s has died after a single vehicle crash in County Leitrim.

It happened just after midday on the Castlecara Road, in Carrick on Shannon.

The woman was driving the car when it went off the road.

The body of the woman's been taken to University Hospital Sligo, where a post-mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene at first light tomorrow morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.