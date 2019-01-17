NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman in her 60s killed Co Leitrim crash

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 06:01 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman in her mid-60s has died after a single vehicle crash in County Leitrim.

It happened just after midday on the Castlecara Road, in Carrick on Shannon.

File photo

The woman was driving the car when it went off the road.

The body of the woman's been taken to University Hospital Sligo, where a post-mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene at first light tomorrow morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.


KEYWORDS

DeathCrash GardaLeitrim

Related Articles

Woman dies in Co Donegal car crash

More in this Section

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

No-deal Brexit would be costly; Key projects may be put in jeopardy

Children’s hospital board ‘had no grasp of actual costs’

We have to get real on hard border, says garda


Lifestyle

Is kindness key to good health?

When it’s the right time to say goodbye?

Tric Kearney: 'Internet shopping and I are finished'

My working Life: Vicky McGrath, interim CEO, Rare Diseases Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »