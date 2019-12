A woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Tyrone.

It happened shortly before 7.15pm last night on the M1 Motorway close to Junction 14 and Tamnamore.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward.

The M1 between Tamnamore and Stangmore, Dungannon, had been closed overnight but has since reopened.

