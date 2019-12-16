News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman in critical condition after serious Wicklow assault named locally

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 10:33 AM

A woman remains in critical condition at Dublin's St Vincent's hospital following a serious assault and stabbing over the weekend.

Nadine Lott, 30, a mother of one from Arklow in Co Wicklow, suffered life-threatening injuries, during the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, Ms Lott was attacked while her young daughter was inside the home.

Gardaí said that she was stabbed a number of times and was physically assaulted, suffering several serious head wounds.

Ms Lott's the attacker then fled the scene in a car after a neighbour intervened.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and remains in Garda custody this morning.

Friends and family of Ms Lott have been paying tribute to her this morning on social media, offering their prayers with an image of a candle.


