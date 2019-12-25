Woman in critical condition after Galway crash

Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating a serious crash that happened last night.

A 52-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car on a local road at Carrowmanagh, Oughterard at 8.45pm.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance and is currently in a critical condition at University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for an examination but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who travelled between Oughterard and Carrowmanagh between approximately 8pm and 9pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station 091-514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.