Woman in critical condition after Galway crash

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating a serious crash that happened last night.

A 52-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car on a local road at Carrowmanagh, Oughterard at 8.45pm.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance and is currently in a critical condition at University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for an examination but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who travelled between Oughterard and Carrowmanagh between approximately 8pm and 9pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station 091-514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Samaritans and Childline among counselling services available today


Why does Santa live at the North Pole? How does he get around the world in a single night? And what does he do on Christmas morning? These and many other Christmas mysteries are solved by the Junior Infants of Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin in Carrigaline, Co Cork. By Ailin QuinlanWhat does Santa do on Christmas morning? Junior infants reveal the magic of Christmas

It's only one sleep away from St Stephen's when we can all relax and breathe a sigh of relief till next year but for me there's still much fun to be had dreaming up delicious ways to use some odds and ends and bits and bobs lurking in my fridge and pantry.Darina Allen's guide to making the most of those Christmas leftovers

