Woman in critical condition after assault in Wicklow, man in custody

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 09:13 AM

A woman remains in critical condition at Dublin's St Vincent's hospital following a serious assault and stabbing over the weekend.

The woman in her 30s was attacked at a house in Arklow, Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday morning and suffered severe head injuries.

According to reports the attacker then fled the scene in a car after a neighbour intervened.

A man in his 30s remains in Garda custody this morning.

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am and who may have camera footage to contact them at Wicklow Garda station on 0404-60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or at any Garda station.

