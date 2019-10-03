Woman in court for theft went robbing when court took break for lunch

A woman facing sentencing for shoplifting went ‘robbing’ again during a lunchbreak in court and the sentencing judge said her offending was almost frightening.

Julianne O’Farrell, aged 27, of 8, Marble Hall Park, Douglas Rd, Cork, had 111 previous convictions including 26 for theft. She pleaded guilty to several more counts related to shoplifting today, including counts of theft, criminal damage to items and handling stolen property.

When Garda Paul Russell charged her with the lunchtime crime, O’Farrell replied, “I was fleecing the city for years before ye ever caught me.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is an almost frightening thing. She had a baby six weeks ago. And on September 26, she is before the court, she went out at lunchtime and went stealing items and came back after lunch.

“She does what she pleases. Someone leaving the court and going robbing — to use a colloquial word — and then coming back into court at 2pm.”

The judge sentenced her to 10 months in prison for this and other crimes.

The lunchtime crime consisted of going into Elvery’s Sports on Oliver Plunkett St with two other women and stealing a pair of Puma leggings and an Adidas jacket. She admitted pulling the tags off those items, causing damage, and a related charge of handling the stolen property.

She admitted several thefts from Cork City stores in August.

Shane Collins Daly, defence solicitor, reminded the judge that she had been granted a stay of one-month on sentencing so that she could have more time with her newborn baby.

However, the offences on September 26 effectively put an end to that stay.

The jail term also covered a drink-driving offence for the same defendant.

Mr Collins Daly said her personal circumstances, including the recent sudden death of her partner, were very challenging and as she said herself, her head was all over the place at the time.