News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman in court for theft went robbing when court took break for lunch

Woman in court for theft went robbing when court took break for lunch
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 08:55 PM

A woman facing sentencing for shoplifting went ‘robbing’ again during a lunchbreak in court and the sentencing judge said her offending was almost frightening.

Julianne O’Farrell, aged 27, of 8, Marble Hall Park, Douglas Rd, Cork, had 111 previous convictions including 26 for theft. She pleaded guilty to several more counts related to shoplifting today, including counts of theft, criminal damage to items and handling stolen property.

When Garda Paul Russell charged her with the lunchtime crime, O’Farrell replied, “I was fleecing the city for years before ye ever caught me.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is an almost frightening thing. She had a baby six weeks ago. And on September 26, she is before the court, she went out at lunchtime and went stealing items and came back after lunch.

“She does what she pleases. Someone leaving the court and going robbing — to use a colloquial word — and then coming back into court at 2pm.”

The judge sentenced her to 10 months in prison for this and other crimes.

The lunchtime crime consisted of going into Elvery’s Sports on Oliver Plunkett St with two other women and stealing a pair of Puma leggings and an Adidas jacket. She admitted pulling the tags off those items, causing damage, and a related charge of handling the stolen property.

She admitted several thefts from Cork City stores in August.

Shane Collins Daly, defence solicitor, reminded the judge that she had been granted a stay of one-month on sentencing so that she could have more time with her newborn baby.

However, the offences on September 26 effectively put an end to that stay.

The jail term also covered a drink-driving offence for the same defendant.

Mr Collins Daly said her personal circumstances, including the recent sudden death of her partner, were very challenging and as she said herself, her head was all over the place at the time.

READ MORE

Deputy principal awarded €93k after school passed over her for less qualified male candidate

More on this topic

Kellehers to the fore: Defendant, solicitor, garda and judge share same surname in case before Cork courtKellehers to the fore: Defendant, solicitor, garda and judge share same surname in case before Cork court

Pure Telecom fined €10,000 after 55,000 customer contracts breached regulationsPure Telecom fined €10,000 after 55,000 customer contracts breached regulations

Father of homeless family who drove across garage forecourt without insurance allowed by judge to take driving testFather of homeless family who drove across garage forecourt without insurance allowed by judge to take driving test

Cases could be delayed to 2021 without increase in Court of Appeal judges - Chief JusticeCases could be delayed to 2021 without increase in Court of Appeal judges - Chief Justice


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »