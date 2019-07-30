Woman ‘hospitalised after being stabbed by partner’

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man accused of assaulting his partner where it was alleged that she sustained potentially life-threatening stab injuries for which she was hospitalised for three weeks.

Brian O’Regan, aged 43, formerly of flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, Blackrock Road, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday and Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed service of the book.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, applied for legal aid to be extended to pay for a barrister and senior counsel because the charge against the accused was of assault causing serious harm.

Judge Kelleher acceded to the legal aid application in respect of a barrister but said the application to have it extended to senior counsel could be made at the circuit court.

The next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commence on October 29.

Detective Garda Seán Stack originally charged O’Regan with assault causing harm to Marguerite Wiseman on December 2, 2018, at their flat.

Judge Kelleher said at the end of the bail hearing in January: “It is an unusual situation. He is now residing with the person who suffered the injuries, this woman is his wife, it is alleged he assaulted her.

Garda Stack said Mr O’Regan was in an emotional and volatile state. I am not satisfied (to grant bail). I remand him in custody.

Since that time, the accused secured bail at the High Court and began residing at St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

Det Garda Stack said at the time: “The alleged incident was extremely violent resulting in serious stab wounds which required three weeks of treatment in CUH.”