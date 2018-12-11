Woman hid drugs in bra on visit to Cork Prison

A woman took €500 worth of cannabis out of her bra in the visiting area of Cork Prison to hand over to her husband in prison in order for it to go on sale in the jail.

Cork Prison

Geraldine Dewey of 9 Ard na Mara, Cappagh, Kinsale, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of supplying the drug at the prison on April 7.

The 46-year-old woman received contact from a person who was not named and this person required her to bring the drugs to the prison while there on a visit to her husband.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “she was required, if not prevailed upon, to carry out this act where if she were not to do so there would be consequences for her husband within the prison.

“She received this package. She was told where to receive it. In a state of great trepidation she went in with it. Whether it was that she was anticipated [by the prison authorities] or was observed by them she was caught. It was not intended for her husband but to be delivered onwards to another.

“When interviewed she made admissions in relation to her activity.”

Judge Olann Kelleher put sentencing back for eight weeks to allow time for preparation of a probation report.

Sergeant John Kelleher described the background to the offence.

“On April 7 at Cork prison a prison officer informed gardaí he had witnessed an object being passed from a visitor to a prisoner in the visiting room of the prison. Before the prisoner was returned to his cell he was searched and handed over a quantity of suspected controlled substance.

Ms Dewey admitted to bringing suspected cannabis resin to the prison and also admitted the substance was cannabis. She admitted taking the cannabis from her bra and passing it to her husband Mark Dewey whom she was visiting.

“She admitted the drugs were intended for sale in the prison. A cert of analysis returned a positive result for cannabis. The drug had an estimated street value of €500,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Sgt Kelleher said Geraldine Dewey had previous convictions for assaults and other offences but none related to drugs. Adjourning the case for the probation report, Judge Kelleher said, “I suggest she co-operate fully for her own sake.”