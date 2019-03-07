Woman held up broken bottle in row at A&E

A woman who held up a broken wine bottle during a threatening incident at a hospital accident and emergency unit signed a plea of guilty to the charges against her yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher was previously given an outline of the alleged incident and he said it was too serious to be dealt with at Cork District Court.

The case had been put back until yesterday to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.

However, Frank Buttimer, solicitor, indicated the accused woman, Claire Coade, was entering a signed plea of guilty and could be sent forward for sentencing rather than trial by judge and jury.

Judge Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on May 7.

Sgt John Kelleher previously outlined the prosecution allegations.

It was alleged that after midnight on March 22 Claire Coade of apartment 503, Northgate apartments, Cork, was at Mercy University Hospital where she was found to be intoxicated and aggressive. “She proceeded to engage in a threatening manner and produced a broken wine bottle and held it up,” said Sgt Kelleher.

“It was caught on high quality CCTV. She produced the bottled and pointed it at a nurse.”

Once these allegations were outlined, Judge Kelleher said: “I refuse jurisdiction.”

Coade, aged 35, signed pleas of guilty to three charges yesterday arising out of the alleged incident, namely producing a bottle during the incident, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.