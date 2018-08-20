Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman held against her will at Clare factory

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 06:10 PM

A garda investigation is underway following a serious incident in Co Clare this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.30pm this afternoon following reports that a woman was being held against her will at a factory on the Carrigaholt Road.

It's understood the man involved was known to her.

Garda units from Kilrush, assisted by the Armed Regional Support Unit responded to the incident and remain at the scene.

Gardaí say the woman is now safe and their investigation is ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist them in their investigation to contact Kilrush garda station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Clare

More in this Section

Man due in court charged in connection with Dublin drugs raid

Tougher than ever to make false claim says Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland

More than 50,000 students receive CAO round one offers

Post-mortems due on bodies of man and woman who died in Donegal collision


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »