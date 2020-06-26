News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman gets suspended sentence after seizure of cannabis worth €40k in east Cork

Woman gets suspended sentence after seizure of cannabis worth €40k in east Cork
By Liam Heylin
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 06:30 PM

A stash of cannabis worth almost €40,000 was seized by gardaí in Midleton and now a young woman from Youghal has been given a four-year suspended jail term.

Shannon Lewis Purdy of Woodlands Grove, Youghal, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis with a street value exceeding €13,000 on June 8 2018 at Knockgriffin, Midleton, County Cork.

The charge carried a mandatory minimum jail sentence of ten years unless there were exceptional circumstances. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that in this case: “It would be wrong to consider a ten-year sentence because of exceptional circumstances including the circumstances in which she accepted responsibility for the drugs and pleaded guilty which enables me to consider a non-custodial sentence.” 

James O’Mahony senior counsel said there were five people in the car when gardaí searched it and found the drugs but it was Lewis Purdy who admitted responsibility for the drugs.

Detective Garda Rachel McGrath said gardaí were operating a routine checkpoint at 11.45pm on June 8, 2018 when the car driven by the defendant was stopped.

Two bags of cannabis were found in the car with a total street value of €39,892. The defendant told gardaí she was collecting the cannabis on behalf of someone else and was being paid with cannabis for her own use. She was not addicted to drugs and she had no previous convictions.

Det. Garda McGrath said the only concern of the gardaí was in relation to people with whom the defendant was associating.

Mr O’Mahony SC said the accused was not acting in her own interests when she made the admission of guilt in relation to the drugs even though she was one of five people in the car at the time. Mr O’Mahony added: “She has disassociated herself from others. She has not come to the attention of gardaí since.”

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed alongside 11 new cases

More on this topic

Driver given suspended sentence after cocaine thrown from car windowDriver given suspended sentence after cocaine thrown from car window

Man, 21, threatened to stab mother and bury her, Cork court hearsMan, 21, threatened to stab mother and bury her, Cork court hears

Swift return to court for man who threatened partner after bail granted at Cork courtSwift return to court for man who threatened partner after bail granted at Cork court

Garda superintendent's call for suspension to be lifted rejected by Garda CommissionerGarda superintendent's call for suspension to be lifted rejected by Garda Commissioner

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Michael McGrath denies similarities between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and expects govt deal to passMichael McGrath denies similarities between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and expects govt deal to pass

Man in his 60s dies on Cork farmMan in his 60s dies on Cork farm

Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a monthExpert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month

Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »