Woman found guilty of harassing MSD Brinny co-worker

By Joe Leogue

A woman has been found guilty of harassing a co-worker by anonymously posting copies of an article about her to colleagues, and leaving further copies around the workplace, including on the victim’s desk.

Bandon District Court yesterday heard how serial numbers on the stamps used to send the anonymous letters to staff at MSD Brinny, in Innishannon, Co Cork, were used to trace the documents back to Deirdre Cronin, of 8 Kilmoney Woods, Carrigaline.

In convicting Ms Cronin of harassment contrary to Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997, Judge Mary Dorgan recalled evidence heard in previous sittings.

Judge Dorgan outlined how on March 21 last year, Jacqueline Peilow was “horrified” to find the printout of a newspaper article about a previous conviction, from years before, left on her desk.

The judge said the victim gave compelling evidence about how she had turned her life around in the intervening years, and had been upfront with her employers about the incident prior to the anonymous circulation of the article in the workplace.

The court heard how on the same week copies of the article were found in the women’s and men’s bathrooms in the workplace, with the victim’s name highlighted, and how she was “very distressed” and unable to go to the staff canteen as a result.

Judge Dorgan recalled the evidence previously given by Peter Kelly, HR manager at the company, who said that roughly six letters with newspaper cuttings and a cover letter with poor English had been received on April 19, 2017, the Wednesday after the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The had been opened by security who alerted their superiors as to the contents.

The court then heard how the serial numbers on the stamps used to post the letters were used to pinpoint the time and place they were bought — at Crossbarry Post Office at 15.59pm on April 13 last, the Thursday before the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí downloaded CCTV footage from Crossbarry Post Office, Co Cork, and saw the accused buying the stamps. No one else was in the post office at the time.

Judge Dorgan said that Ms Cronin subsequently admitted, under caution, that she had looked up the article in question online because she was “curious” and had heard gossip from co-workers about the case.

She said that she printed “one or two copies, max” of the article, but denied the charges against her.

She admitted purchasing the stamps at Crossbarry Post Office but that she had put these in a make-up bag that went missing.

Judge Dorgan said two women, a co-worker and a friend of Ms Cronin’s, both gave evidence that she had told them of the bag going missing.

Barrister Shane O’Callaghan had made an application to the court to have the matter struck out on the grounds that to qualify as harassment under Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997, the actions in question must be persistent.

However, Judge Dorgan said she was satisfied that Ms Cronin, who has no previous convictions, was guilty of the offence and that the threshold for harassment had been reached.

Judge Dorgan adjourned the matter until December 6 to allow for the preparation of a probation report and a victim impact statement.