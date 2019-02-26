Woman found dead on St Stephen's Day suffered laceration to scalp, inquest hears

A 42-year-old woman found dead in her apartment on St Stephen’s Day suffered a laceration to the scalp.

Deborah Holmes (42) was found dead at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6 on December 26, 2018.

She was removed from the apartment and a post-mortem was carried out to determine the cause of death.

Her brother Ian Holmes gave evidence at the opening of an inquest into the woman’s death at Dublin Coroner's Court.

“I got a call from my nephew on December 26 and went straight to Rathmines Avenue,” he said.

Mr Holmes said he waited outside while his sister’s body was removed from the flat.

He formally identified her body to Garda Peter Lyons ahead of a post-mortem examination.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis performed the autopsy and in his report gave the cause of death as hemorrhage due to a scalp laceration.

Inspector Darragh Gleeson said inquiries in the woman's death are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Insp Gleeson sought a six month adjournment of the inquest and this was granted by Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

The inquest was adjourned to July 25, 2019.