NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman found dead on St Stephen's Day suffered laceration to scalp, inquest hears

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 01:11 PM
By Louise Roseingrave

A 42-year-old woman found dead in her apartment on St Stephen’s Day suffered a laceration to the scalp.

Deborah Holmes (42) was found dead at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6 on December 26, 2018.

She was removed from the apartment and a post-mortem was carried out to determine the cause of death.

Her brother Ian Holmes gave evidence at the opening of an inquest into the woman’s death at Dublin Coroner's Court.

“I got a call from my nephew on December 26 and went straight to Rathmines Avenue,” he said.

Mr Holmes said he waited outside while his sister’s body was removed from the flat.

He formally identified her body to Garda Peter Lyons ahead of a post-mortem examination.

READ MORE: Over 500 patients on trolleys in hospitals today

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis performed the autopsy and in his report gave the cause of death as hemorrhage due to a scalp laceration.

Inspector Darragh Gleeson said inquiries in the woman's death are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Insp Gleeson sought a six month adjournment of the inquest and this was granted by Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

The inquest was adjourned to July 25, 2019.

More on this topic

Laois teen, 15, died of head injuries following road traffic collision, inquest hears

Man who was shot in the face spent five years in hospital before his death, inquest hears

Fisherman missing for 24 years drowned, inquest rules

Open verdict as inquest hears Clare father-of-two's death was not due to 'a simple fall'


KEYWORDS

Inquest

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

7 mistakes not to make if you want to save money on the slopes

Sex File: New boyfriend’s post-coital gratitude is a turn-off

Underwater hotels: 5 luxurious resorts selling holidays beneath the waves

First Look: Holly Willoughby’s latest M&S denim collection has landed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »