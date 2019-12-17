News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman forced to shoplift up to €1,000 to clear boyfriend’s debt

Woman forced to shoplift up to €1,000 to clear boyfriend’s debt
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:14 PM

A woman who was jailed today for shoplifting at eight shops in Cork City and Blarney was under threat to clear her boyfriend’s debt and was being driven from shop to shop to steal hundreds of euro worth of items.

Niamh O’Flynn, aged 24, of Sunberry, Blarney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty today to eight counts of theft from shops.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the court had a duty to the owners of the shops who were a loss for the stolen property and said these businesses were employing people in the community.

The judge imposed a sentence of eight months and said there was about €1,000 worth of stolen property that was never recovered.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said O’Flynn had succeeded in staying out of trouble for a fairly long period after a time when she was using heroin and stealing from shops. Mr Burke said that she went to rehabilitation. However, she started taking tablets following the suicide of a man with whom she had been in a relationship with.

“She got in a relationship with a young man. People were calling to her to pay his debt. She was being threatened and driven around to get these things,” Mr Burke said.

In a short period from last month to last December 13, she stole items from Lifestyle Sports in Wilton, Walsh’s pharmacy in Blarney, Boots and Hickey’s in Ballincollig, and a Tesco.

She was taking cosmetics, clothes and other items.

READ MORE

'Life is more important than money': Family of woman who fell from pier and drowned call for handrail

More on this topic

Man claims he was robbed of €270 at bus stationMan claims he was robbed of €270 at bus station

Longford man shot in foot by garda disputes claim bullet was ricochet from dog Longford man shot in foot by garda disputes claim bullet was ricochet from dog

Cork man who breached Protection Order was jealous, sad and paranoid after break-upCork man who breached Protection Order was jealous, sad and paranoid after break-up

Man challenges state's refusal to allow him to register to vote in Seanad electionsMan challenges state's refusal to allow him to register to vote in Seanad elections


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

Judi Dench and Ian McKellen talk to Laura Harding to talk about the seemingly impossible task of producing an ‘unfilmable’ musical.Feline fine: Bringing Cats to the big screen

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »