Woman ‘fears ex-partner after threatening message’

By Liam Heylin

A young woman testified she was in fear of her ex-partner who left a voicemail on her phone making a threat against her.

Her claim was made as Alan Dennehy, aged 36, of 29 Charles Daly Road, Togher, applied yesterday to be released on bail at Cork District Court where gardaí objected to bail.

Nicola Phelan gave evidence of being in fear of the defendant calling to her house.

Inspector John Deasy asked her to explain what gave rise to her fear. She replied she was afraid of his temper and his violence.

“He left me voicemails threatening me on the phone,” she said.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “There is not a scintilla of evidence of intimidation of the witness.”

Mr Buttimer suggested that terms could be attached to the bail requiring him to have no contact with her.

The solicitor added: “He rang to apologise for a message he left.”

No evidence was given of what was allegedly said in the voicemail.

The complainant told Judge Olann Kelleher that Mr Dennehy rang her afterwards and said: ‘I am sorry for what I said’.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Dennehy on bail and required him to have no contact — direct or indirect — with the young woman.

The judge explained that included texts, phone calls and social media.

The charge against Mr Dennehy said, on September 26 he contravened a safety order in that he did leave a voicemail on Nicola Phelan’s mobile which put her in fear, contrary to the Domestic Violence Act.

Other bail conditions require him to abstain from intoxicants, reside at Charles Daly Road and not to enter the estate where the complainant lives.

The case was adjourned until October 18 and a precis of the prosecution evidence is to be sent to the defence.