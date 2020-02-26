Woman charged in relation to Dublin stabbing

A woman has been charged and will appear in court this afternoon in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in a residential area of south Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Gareth Kelly, 39, from Tallaght, died after receiving knife wounds while attempting to start his car at Brownsbarn Estate in nearby Kingswood at around 7am.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested a short time after and detained overnight at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The DPP had directed the woman be charged and she is due in court shortly.