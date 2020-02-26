News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman charged in relation to Dublin stabbing

Woman charged in relation to Dublin stabbing
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 02:09 PM

A woman has been charged and will appear in court this afternoon in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in a residential area of south Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Gareth Kelly, 39, from Tallaght, died after receiving knife wounds while attempting to start his car at Brownsbarn Estate in nearby Kingswood at around 7am.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested a short time after and detained overnight at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The DPP had directed the woman be charged and she is due in court shortly.

READ MORE

Ireland v Italy game postponed due to coronavirus fears

More on this topic

Special delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centreSpecial delivery: €49k worth of cannabis and ecstasy seized at Dublin mail centre

24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm24 people arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm

Gardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' moneyGardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' money

Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in AntrimPolice appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Operation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underwayOperation to remove oil drums form 'ghost ship' in Cork underway

Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and WaterfordGardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

CHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rodCHI criticised for failure to communicate with parents over titanium support rod

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clashIreland's Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland - Italy clash


Lifestyle

The show saw models walking beneath neon phrases saying ‘Consent’, and ‘Patriarchy = Climate Emergency’.Consent was top of Dior’s agenda at Paris Fashion Week

There may be a team of professionals taking care of the main event, but how can we help ourselves when waiting for surgery? Abi Jackson</b finds out.How to look after your body and mind before an operation

If your wellness is on the wane, you’ll find the stunning vistas of France’s Haute-Savoie a breath of fresh (mountain) air, says Tess de la Mare.Ski yourself free of stress in the French Prealps

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »