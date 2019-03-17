NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman due in Limerick court after €196,000 and cannabis seized

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 10:52 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman in her 40s is due to appear in a special sitting in Limerick District Court today, charged in relation to a cash and drug seizure on Friday. A man in his 50s has been released without charge.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search on Friday at Reidy Court, Garryowen, Limerick.

The search was part of an ongoing operation targeting a criminal gang, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Mid-West area.

Gardaí recovered a quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2,000 and €196,000 in cash.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were arrested and detained at Henry Street garda station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

