A woman has been arrested after a shop was robbed on Thomas St in Dublin.

It happened at around a 7.15 yesterday evening, when a woman entered and allegedly threatened staff with scissors.

"The woman fled the scene having taken the contents of the till," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí arrested a woman in her 30s immediately after the incident while out on patrol.

She has been charged and will be brought before the courts in Dublin this morning.