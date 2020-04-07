News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman due in court for allegedly coughing in guard's face
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 08:16 PM

A woman is due in court after an incident where she allegedly coughed in the face of a member of the force, implying she had Covid-19.

Gardaí in Co Sligo have arrested the woman after they responded to reports of a group of people congregating and drinking this afternoon, where the woman is accused of failing to provide her details to the officers before the alleged incident took place.

"Gardaí received reports of a group of individuals congregated and drinking at Newfoot Bridge, Riverstown, Co Sligo today," a garda spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival to the scene by gardaí, a female in her 30s refused to provide her details to Gardaí and then proceeded to allegedly cough on a member, implying that she had Coronavirus," they added.

The woman was arrested for public order offences and was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where she has since been charged.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Gardaí have reminded the public for the need to comply with the HSE's social distancing guidelines.

Tony Holohan: Public have to ‘stay the course’ with restrictions

