Woman due in court after drugs worth €600,000 seized in Tallaght

A woman who was arrested in connection with a drugs seizure worth almost €600,000 in west Dublin is due in court today.
The woman in her twenties is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.
The drugs were found during a search of a house yesterday in New Bancroft Place, Tallaght.
Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cocaine were uncovered with an estimated street value of €595,000.
The woman was arrested and detained at Tallaght garda station under provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Digital Desk