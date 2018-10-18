Woman due in court after drugs worth €600,000 seized in Tallaght

A woman who was arrested in connection with a drugs seizure worth almost €600,000 in west Dublin is due in court today.

The woman in her twenties is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

The drugs were found during a search of a house yesterday in New Bancroft Place, Tallaght.

Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cocaine were uncovered with an estimated street value of €595,000.

The woman was arrested and detained at Tallaght garda station under provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs were seized in the Tallaght area of Dublin yesterday.

Digital Desk