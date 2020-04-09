Woman due in court after alleged stabbing in Co Meath

A woman is due in a Co Meath court tomorrow after she was arrested followed a suspected stabbing incident in the early hours of the morning.

The alleged incident, which occurred around 2.30am this morning, saw a man hospitalised.

"A man in his 20s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries," a garda spokesperson said.

A woman in her 20s was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station, they added.

"She has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow morning," the spokesperson confirmed.