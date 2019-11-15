Woman dies in Co Clare road collision

A woman has died after a collision in Co Clare last night.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was crossing the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road near Darragh at around 7.30pm when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car is understood to have escaped injury.

A number of ambulances and Garda patrols responded to the incident while three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were later mobilised to the scene.

Fire crews set up lighting to illuminate the scene for the local garda crime scene investigators as they carried out a preliminary examination of the site.

It is expected however that the road will remain closed until forensic collision investigators visit the scene later this morning.

A 1500m stretch of the N68 has been closed and traffic diverted away from the area as Gardaí preserve the scene overnight.

Gardaí at Ennis are investigating the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward if they passed the location around the time of the incident and saw anything that might assist them with their investigation.

- This article was updated at 6.43am on Friday, November 15.