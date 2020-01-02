Woman dies following early morning river rescue in Limerick

Latest: A woman has died after she was discovered in a critical condition in the River Shannon by search and rescuers this Thursday morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick after she was brought there by ambulance, having being rescued by divers attached to the voluntary Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service (LMSRS).

Emergency Services were alerted to the river at around 3.30am after receiving a report that a person was seen in difficulty in the water, at Steamboat Quay.

The emergency response involved (LMSRS), Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter, and gardai.

The woman was recovered from the water near Limerick Docks at around 4.40am in a critical condition.

Advanced paramedics provided assistance at the scene before transferring the woman by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A garda spokeswoman, who confirmed the woman was later pronounced dead at UHL, stated: “On Thursday 2nd January 2020 at approximately 3.45am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene following reports of a female, discovered in difficulty in the water at Steamboat Quay, Limerick. After being rescued from the water, the female was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead.”

“A post mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” the garda spokeswoman said.

