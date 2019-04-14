NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman dies following Co Down road crash

Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 06:50 PM

A woman has died following a road crash in Co Down.

Michelle Healy, who was in her forties and from the local area, died when the red Mitsubishi vehicle she was driving left the road on Dree Hill in Dromara.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 656 14/04/19,” he said.

- Press Association

