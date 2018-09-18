Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman dies after stabbing in Dundalk

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 05:07 PM

Update - 5.07pm: The woman stabbed in Dundalk has died in hospital.

A post mortem will now take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Earlier: Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing in Dundalk

A woman has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Dundalk.

A Garda at the scene of the stabbing in Dundalk. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was stabbed at an apartment block in Linen Hall Street at 2.45pm this afternoon and she has been rushed to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where her condition is described as "serious".

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at Dundalk Garda Station.

There are reported to be eight garda cars and three ambulances at the scene which has been closed to traffic for a forensic examination.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí at Dundalk Co Louth are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred at Linen Hall Street (Apartment Block) at approximately 2.45pm this afternoon, Tuesday September 18th.

"A female in her 20s was seriously injured, she was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. A male in his 50s has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 at Dundalk Garda Station.


KEYWORDS

stabbingDundalkcrime

Related Articles

Teen arrested in connection with fatal Waterford stabbing released without charge

Gardaí investigating Tallaght stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

'They bring too much pain and tragedy': Priest at funeral of Conor Quinn in heartfelt appeal on knives

Man's death in Cork incident treated as murder

More in this Section

HSE reports rise in uptake of HPV vaccine

Peter Casey secures third nomination for presidency

Body cameras for gardaí among recommendations in future of policing report

Social Democrats support occupation movement and call for nationwide freeze on rents


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »