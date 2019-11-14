Woman critically injured in Clare road collision

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a collision Co Clare this evening.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was crossing the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road near Darragh at around 7.30pm when she was hit by the vehicle.

The woman was treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. She is said to be in a critical condition. The driver of the car is understood to have escaped injury.

A number of ambulances and Garda patrols responded to the incident while three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were later mobilised to the scene.

Fire crews set up lighting to illuminate the scene for local Garda crime scene investigators as they carried out a preliminary examination of the site. It’s expected however that the road will remain closed until forensic collision investigators visit the scene tomorrow.

A 1500 metre stretch of the N68 has been closed and traffic diverted away from the area as Gardaí preserve the scene overnight.

Gardaí at Ennis are investigating the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward if they passed the location around the time of the incident and saw anything that might assist them with their investigation.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100.