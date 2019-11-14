News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman critically injured in Clare road collision

Woman critically injured in Clare road collision
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 10:41 PM

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a collision Co Clare this evening.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was crossing the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road near Darragh at around 7.30pm when she was hit by the vehicle.

The woman was treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. She is said to be in a critical condition. The driver of the car is understood to have escaped injury.

A number of ambulances and Garda patrols responded to the incident while three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were later mobilised to the scene.

Fire crews set up lighting to illuminate the scene for local Garda crime scene investigators as they carried out a preliminary examination of the site. It’s expected however that the road will remain closed until forensic collision investigators visit the scene tomorrow.

A 1500 metre stretch of the N68 has been closed and traffic diverted away from the area as Gardaí preserve the scene overnight.

Gardaí at Ennis are investigating the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward if they passed the location around the time of the incident and saw anything that might assist them with their investigation.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100.

READ MORE

‘Swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey taken off General Election ticket

More on this topic

Two arrests made as part of investigation into historic murder of Patrick HeeranTwo arrests made as part of investigation into historic murder of Patrick Heeran

18 in hospital following collision involving bus and truck on Dublin to Derry road 18 in hospital following collision involving bus and truck on Dublin to Derry road

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Taoiseach yet to speak to Commissioner about increasing Garda numbers across countryTaoiseach yet to speak to Commissioner about increasing Garda numbers across country


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South BelfastSDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Digital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired studentsDigital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired students


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »