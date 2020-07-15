News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman claimed she had gun during bid to rob Cork pharmacy, court told

The woman claimed she had a gun during an attempted robbery of drugs at a pharmacy, Cork District Court heard.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:38 PM

A 37-year-old woman claimed she had a gun during an attempted robbery of drugs at a pharmacy in Cork.

That was the allegation made today by Sergeant John Kelleher in a case that came before Cork District Court.

Claire Coade with an address at an apartment at Minerva Terrace, College Road, Cork, is accused of carrying out the attempted robbery at the College Road Pharmacy in Glasheen, Cork.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case could be dealt with at district court level only on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it would proceed by indictment to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher required to hear an outline of the facts so that he could accept jurisdiction.

Sgt Kelleher alleged that at 11.30am on January 30 at the College Road Pharmacy a woman entered the premises and approached the counter.

It was alleged that she handed a note to the staff member where it was written that she had a gun in her bag and that she wanted drugs to be handed over to her and that the staff member was not to contact gardaí.

The member of staff handed the note to the pharmacist who came out to the counter and told the woman he was calling the gardaí and at that stage the woman left on foot.

Judge Kelleher said he would deal with the case at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan applied for the prosecution statements in the case so that the matter could be decided.

The case was adjourned until September 9 and Coade, who was present in court today, was remanded on continuing bail.

Judge Kelleher said in relation to a free legal aid application that this had been assigned previously.

