Woman charged with stealing €20,000 from 83-year-old pensioner

A woman has appeared in court charged with the theft of €20,000 from an 83-year-old woman.

Marjorie Gallagher appeared at Falcarragh District Court charged with the theft of the cash from Bridget McLaughlin of Meenmore in Dungloe, Co Donegal.

Ms Gallagher, aged 56, from Maghery, Dungloe, was charged with four separate counts of theft of €5,000 from the elderly woman.

The thefts are alleged to have happened between January 1, 2016, and April 9, 2018, in Dungloe.

The court was told that Ms Gallagher was arrested at Letterkenny Garda station at High Road earlier today but did not reply when the three charges were put to her.

She appeared in court with a number of family members.

The court was told by Inspector Seamus McGonigle that the Director of Public Prosecutions has agreed for the case to go forward to the circuit court for trial.

Solicitor Patsy Gallagher asked for the case to be adjourned to Dungloe District Court on June 11 for a book of evidence.

He said Ms Gallagher was attending hospital and asked if she could be excused from appearing on that date.

Judge Paul Kelly agreed and adjourned the case.