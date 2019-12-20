News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman charged with partner’s murder granted compassionate bail for Christmas

Woman charged with partner’s murder granted compassionate bail for Christmas
Paula Farrell at a previous court sitting in 2015
By Olga Cronin
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 03:36 PM

A Louth mother-of-three charged with murdering her boyfriend has been granted compassionate bail to spend Christmas with her family.

Paula Farrell, 46, of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, Co Louth, is accused of murdering Wayne McQuillan, 30, at her home on New Year’s morning in 2014.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2020.

At the Central Criminal Court this morning Edward Doocey BL, for Ms Farrell, said she wished to make a bail application for December 24 until December 27.

Maurice Coffey BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that the DPP had no objections to the bail application subject to a list of conditions.

Mr Justice Michael White granted the request and said Ms Farrell would be released on compassionate bail from 3pm on Christmas Eve until 3pm on December 27, 2020.

The court heard the list of conditions include an independent surety of €500; that she would reside at Rathmullen Park during her release; that her sister Siobhan Farrell could be contacted at any point during that time; and that she obey a curfew between 8pm and 8am.

They also include that Ms Farrell will be available to An Garda Síochána at the address she will reside at during the time of her release; that she will not visit the grave of Wayne McQuillan and that she will not be within one kilometre of the McQuillan family.

Mr Justice Michael White asked Ms Farrell if she understood the conditions and she replied: “Yes, your honour.”

She also told the judge: “Thank you so much, your honour.”

READ MORE

'I will miss him forever' - Asylum seeker found not guilty of murdering Japanese man by reason of insanity

More on this topic

Former PR consultant Monica Leech loses challenge over rulings on solicitors feesFormer PR consultant Monica Leech loses challenge over rulings on solicitors fees

'The misbehaviour has been gross,' says judge as he jails man for having sex with three underage girls'The misbehaviour has been gross,' says judge as he jails man for having sex with three underage girls

Married couple become first in the country to be convicted of female genital mutiliationMarried couple become first in the country to be convicted of female genital mutiliation

'I will miss him forever' - Asylum seeker found not guilty of murdering Japanese man by reason of insanity'I will miss him forever' - Asylum seeker found not guilty of murdering Japanese man by reason of insanity


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Parents warned video game 'loot boxes' could lead children to gambling addictionParents warned video game 'loot boxes' could lead children to gambling addiction

Paschal Donohoe: Verona Murphy's views are 'contrary' to the party'sPaschal Donohoe: Verona Murphy's views are 'contrary' to the party's

'You have to expect the unexpected': Leading climatologist defends Met Éireann after Storm Elsa damage'You have to expect the unexpected': Leading climatologist defends Met Éireann after Storm Elsa damage

Gardaí searching for missing Limerick man find bodyGardaí searching for missing Limerick man find body


Lifestyle

Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

A colourist tells us the shades and techniques that are set to dominate next year.Smoky blonde to blue: 5 hair colour trends that will be big in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »