Woman charged with aggravated burglary arising out of investigation into her brother's murder appears in court via video link

Helen Jones.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 05:40 PM

A woman appearing in court by video link from prison on an aggravated burglary charge arising out of an investigation into her brother’s murder last September is to be brought to court in person on Monday because of an update in directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case and that Helen Jones should be brought before the court for that purpose.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, was in Cork District Court today for the case where Ms Jones appeared by video link.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 24 for Ms Jones to be brought to court in person.

Ms Jones, aged 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged that on September 4 at 108 Bandon Road, Cork, she did commit a burglary of a building and at the time had with her a knife.

Co-accused Keith O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Ave, Mayfield, Cork, is charged with trespass to commit an assault causing harm at 108 Bandon Road, Cork, on September 4.

Mr O’Hara also appeared in court by video today and his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that Mr O’Hara should be brought to Cork District Court on Monday in relation to the updated Director of Public Prosecutions directions.

Sergeant Davis said previously that the file in the case had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 10 and that it was a very extensive investigation.

“I would say it is a complicated investigation with over 100 lines of inquiry,” said the sergeant.

