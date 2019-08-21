Woman charged in connection with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a toddler in Cork last month.

The woman, 35, is due in court in the city this morning.

The arrest comes following an extensive investigation into the death of Santina Cawley, aged two, who was found with critical injuries at the Elderwood flat complex on the Boreenmanna Road in Cork city on July 5.

She was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she died a short time later.

A post mortem examination conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster indicated that the death was murder.

But the results were not released for operational reasons. However, it is understood that Santina sustained numerous injuries to her head, neck and body in addition to bone fractures.

She was buried on July 12.