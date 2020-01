A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Wexford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 33-year-old man was found with stab wounds in the front garden of a house in Ramsgate Village in Gorey.

He was treated by gardaí and emergency services but died at the scene.

He was named locally as Philip Doyle.

The arrested woman, who is aged in her 30s, is due to appear before Gorey district court this evening.