Woman charged after assault, robbery on Cork's MacCurtain St

File image of MacCurtain St, Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 20s after another woman was assaulted and had her mobile phone stolen on MacCurtain Street yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm the woman was walking on McCurtain Street when she was assaulted and robbed.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to Cork University Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Gardaí from Watercourse Road, who were patrolling the area at the time, attend the scene and arrested a woman on Lower Glanmire Road.

She was brought to Mayfield Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. She has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.

