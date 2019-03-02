NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman can't get to college because bus can't take her wheelchair

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 05:13 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A Donegal woman has discovered she can't get to college in Sligo because her local bus can't take her wheelchair.

Bus Éireann has confirmed that Ballyshannon to Sligo is not a wheelchair-accessible route.

Victoria Matthews says the problem is common in many rural parts of Ireland and she's already collected nearly 4,000 signatures on a petition, calling for public transport guidelines to be reviewed.

"Getting wheelchair accessible buses that have either low suspensions or ramps will not just be helping wheelchair users," she said.

"I've met with people who are using walking aids, they've got sticks or they're elderly and they are going 'we don't take the bus because we can't get up those three steps'.

"It doesn't just affect wheelchair users, it affects lots of people in every community in Ireland."

