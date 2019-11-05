Woman believed man was confirming modelling deal but forced her at gunpoint to ingest drugs, court hears

A Brazilian model who believed she was meeting a man to confirm a modelling contract has been jailed for importing cocaine after this man forced her to ingest 51 pellets of the drug.

Jhennifer Garcia De Araujo (aged 19) from Paulista, came forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty from the District Court. She admitted importing cocaine and two charges of possessing the drug at Dublin Airport on April 15, 2019. The cocaine had a street value of €49,203.

The mother of one has no previous convictions and has been on remand in prison since her release from hospital four days after her arrival into Dublin. She was taken to hospital by gardaí after they suspected she had drugs concealed internally and it took four days for the pellets to pass through her system.

Garcia De Araujo later told gardaí in interview that she initially thought it would be an interesting proposition to work as a model abroad but she soon realised that the man had different intentions.

She was then afraid she was being forced into “international prostitution” and agreed to swallow the drugs when they were placed beside a gun on a table.

She told gardaí she had not been given any money to import the drugs and she knew it was “an illegal act to bring drugs into any country”.

Today, Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Garcia De Araujo to six years in prison with the final five years suspended on condition that she leave Ireland immediately on her release from prison.

Judge Codd noted the “great social harm caused by drugs and the impact on addicts and their families”.

The judge said:

“It is very sordid and ultimately only brings pain, grief and financial hardship and usually leads to criminal activity.”

She also commended the gardaí and custom officials for the “exemplary work” they do every day.

Judge Codd accepted that Garcia De Araujo believed she was meeting a man to discuss a modeling contract but “was then confronted by a man with a gun who threatened her to ingest the drugs”.

She described Garcia De Araujo as “a scapegoat, a mere drug mule”.

“Her job was clearly to deliver the drugs to Dublin, she was not to receive any payment for her role,” Judge Codd said before she accepted that Garcia De Araujo was not an addict herself and committed the offence as a result of the pressure brought to bear by these individuals.

Garda Andy McDonnell told Tony McGillicuddy BL, prosecuting, that Garcia De Araujo arrived in Ireland from a flight from Lisbon which had originated from Brazil.

Garcia De Araujo was questioned by custom officials and her luggage was x-rayed. She said the “purpose of her visit” was to see the city. She had a one night stay booked in a hotel and had €1,000 in cash with her.

She denied having any drugs in her bags and was later taken to hospital by Gda McDonnell who was concerned for her safety as he suspected she was carrying drugs internally.

In a subsequent interview, Garcia De Araujo said she agreed to meet a certain man on the understanding that she would be signing a contract to work as a model. She said she had initially been told that the work was in Spain but was then informed it was in Ireland.

She said she was to be taken to a hairdresser but instead was locked into a hotel room and her phone taken on her. She was told “to take medicine, be quiet and everything would be OK”.

The woman told officers that she was given food and a bag of clothes and was told to follow particular instructions because “they didn't want any mistakes”. She said was also advised on how to deal with questions she may be asked.

Garcia De Araujo told gardaí that the drugs and the gun were put on a table and she was told “he was not joking”. She said she was worried something would happen to her family so she swallowed the drugs.

She said she was told she would be returning to Brazil in a few days and was allowed to send a message to her aunt.

Gda McDonnell agreed with Tom Neville BL, defending, that there were people much higher up the ladder than Garcia De Araujo and she was effectively a scapegoat.

He accepted that she caused no trouble but gardaí were not able to verify the “veracity” of her account. He agreed with counsel that in most similar cases, accused people do not materially assist the gardaí as they are in fear for their own safety and that of their family.

Mr Neville told Judge Codd that his client's now two-year-old daughter lives with the child's paternal grandparents in Brazil as her mother is too ill to care for her.

He said she has been using her time in custody well, has been learning English and “has made the best of her opportunities”.

“We are not dealing with someone whose criminal behaviour is deeply ingrained,” Mr Neville submitted before he added that his client is anxious to get back home to her child.