Woman becomes third victim to die after three-car collision

A woman involved in a three-car collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday has died.

Two men were also killed in the crash on the Dungannon Road close to Moy.

They were thought to be from Slovakia. No further information about the victims has been released.

A man and another woman injured in the collision remained in hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said there is a great sadness in the community over the triple tragedy.

“News that a third person has died following Sunday’s fatal collision near The Moy has caused great sadness in the local community,” the Sinn Féin representative said.

“Following the two deaths on Sunday, it has now been confirmed that a woman has also died.

“My thoughts are with the families of all those bereaved by the collision at this sad time.”

PSNI Inspector Andrew Archibald has reissued an appeal for information about the incident.

He called for anyone who was travelling on the Dungannon Road in Moy on Sunday afternoon and who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles involved prior to the crash to contact local officers in Dungannon or the collision investigation unit on 101.

- Press Association