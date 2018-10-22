Woman awarded €550,000 after 'tram surfing' injury 'afraid to leave her house' following online abuse

A young girl who was awarded €550,000 after 'tram surfing' on the Luas line in Dublin is afraid to leave her house after abuse from Internet trolls.

Rebecca Kelly, of Pearse House, Pearse Street, Dublin, sustained a severe brain injury when she fell off the side of a tram eight years ago.

Pic: CourtPix

On Friday, she settled her High Court action for over €500,000.

This morning, Rebecca's sister Jennifer Kelly told 98FM's Dublin Talks that Rebecca has been targeted online.

"It's unbelievable, the girl is afraid to leave her house," said Jennifer.

"She has been getting threats and everything. Her Facebook has just been completely trolled.

"She hasn't got a minute, to be completely honest.

"It is unbelievable the abuse she has gotten.

"The girl is constantly crying over this."

Digital Desk