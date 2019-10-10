Woman at centre of Kerry rape trial describes claims by accused she ‘was mad for it’ on night of attack as lies

A woman has described being raped by a 15-year-old boy after his friends brutally assaulted her in a room at a Kerry B&B.

The accused has denied the charge, however, and said the incident was consensual.

The woman was under cross-examination by defence senior counsel Colman Cody today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury.

Mr Cody said that there was no doubt the woman was beaten but the defendant had no involvement whatsoever in that.

The complainant replied: “He wasn’t involved in giving me a beating, no, he just watched it.”

She said the defendant and others did not help her when she was being attacked.

Mr Cody said the defendant said that she asked him if he wanted to have sex with her.

She replied, “So, after I was brutally beaten, do you actually think I consented to sexual intercourse with him? That is a joke.”

Mr Cody said: “That is what I am suggesting to you. This did happen and you said these things to him.”

She replied, “In no circumstances did I consent.”

Mr Cody said the defendant, now 18, said the woman, who was around 20 at the time of the alleged incident on March 18, 2017, said to come down to where she was lying on the floor between the single and double beds to have sex again. She said she did not and they did not have sexual intercourse before this. She further said it was not sexual intercourse on the floor, that it was once and once only and it was rape.

Mr Cody said the defendant checked with her if she was sure she wanted to have sex and she said, ‘yeah’. “She was moaning and everything. She got her groove on, she was mad for it.”

She described that as lies and said she could barely move from the beating.

“I was beaten and I was raped. That is the moral of the story and that is what happened. I waited until they fell asleep. I was afraid, I was petrified. He had all his friends who beat me and then for him to rape me. I was by myself with nobody. He put his hands on my mouth and under my neck.”

The defence senior counsel said: “He denies this took place.” The complainant replied, “Oh sure he did.”

Mr Cody said a woman who was present in the room at the time said: “It was just like watching porn.” The complainant said of this witness: “She knew what he was doing to me and just managed to leave it happen.”

Mr Cody referred to CCTV evidence showing the complainant and the defendant going into a toilet at the licenced premises where they met that night and not coming out for 13 minutes. She said she kissed him once but that he was pressurising her in the toilet to kiss him more but she did not want to.

Mr Cody said that in a number of statements to gardaí she did not mention the 13 minutes in the toilet until gardaí asked about it. She said, “I was jumbled up at the time… You are bound to be confused after being beaten and being raped.”

Mr Cody said she was making things up. She denied this and said, “I have to live with this for the rest of my life. I will get over the beating but I will never get over what he done to me.”

The defendant denies the single count of raping the woman.

The case continues.