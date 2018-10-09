Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in Macroom

By Joe Leogue

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 40s in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Macroom, Co Cork,

Timmy Foley, aged 44, was found with serious injuries by gardaí who were called to a house in Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, at about 1.50am yesterday morning.

While paramedics battled to save his life, Mr Foley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Foley’s brother and a woman, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital following the incident with non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí said they believe there was an altercation in the house. Mr Foley’s body remained at the scene yesterday, and Dan Corkery Place was cordoned off to allow a forensic examination.

Meanwhile, gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries and searched for the weapon used to stab Mr Foley.

Search teams were seen climbing on the roofs of adjacent homes, checking gutters and gardens for the weapon. It is understood that Mr Foley, from Clonakilty, was in Macroom caring for his brother. Neighbours said Mr Foley’s brother had had a serious brain injury a number of years ago.

While the results of assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster’s post mortem on Mr Foley were not yet known yesterday afternoon, Supt Mick Fitzpatrick told a lunchtime media briefing that gardaí were already treating the matter as a murder investigation.

The woman was subsequently arrested yesterday afternoon and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Supt Fitzpatrick said CCTV will be collected, house-to-house calls were carried out and a search team will scour the area as part of the Garda investigation.

I appeal to anyone that was in Dan Corkery Place, or its environment between 9pm Sunday night and 2am Monday, who may have seen anything suspicious, or any taxi drivers or cars that may have dashcam footage, to please contact us,” he said.

He said gardaí were awaiting the all-clear from the HSE before interviewing the two people taken to hospital from the scene. Mr Foley’s brother was taken to Cork University Hospital, while the woman was brought to Cork Mercy Hospital. Locals reacted with shock at the stabbing, with local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan describing the area as a quiet, older neighbourhood.

“Dan Corkery Place is a close-knit community where people have grown up over the years together. There’s a good spread of ages there and a good, strong community spirit. It’s not a place you would be associating with violence,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Macroom Garda Station 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.