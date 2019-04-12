NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman arrested in relation to murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her thirties in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork last year.

Mr Wilk, a gardener and handyman, was attacked by a machete-wielding gang at his home at Maglin, Ballincollig, Co Cork on June 10, 2018.

The 35-year-old father-of-two, originally from Poland, died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blows from sharp weapons, in association with a traumatic brain injury, an inquest into his death found.

His wife, Elzbieta, was injured during an apparent attempt to shield him from attack. Their two young children, who were in the house at the time, were not physically injured.

The woman is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act

A man (30s), who was previously detained in Gurranabraher Garda Station, has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man, (30s), is detained in Togher Garda Station and remains in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE

'It was horrible' - Irish student on overbooked Spain flight felt 'so bad' leaving others behind

More on this topic

Major Cork interchange works to supply real-time updates via Dunkettle Live app

Making dreams come true with education and training

Awareness campaign launched for 85,000 people living in areas of Cork to come under control of City Hall

Second man arrested in connection with Mikolaj Wilk murder

More in this Section

Govt 'mismanagement' of National Children's Hospital 'beggars belief', says Micheál Martin

Bikers to protest over plans to prosecute British soldier over Bloody Sunday

Government announces €70k for administration work on islands

Study finds mental health is still a stigma for more than 80% of people


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

What to watch this week

Scene and heard: Record Store Day, Homecoming and GOT

Elaine Crowley on overcoming depression, and life without Emma Hannigan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »