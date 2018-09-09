Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman arrested as part of Bray Boxing Club shooting investigation

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 08:37 AM

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Bobby Messitt in Bray Boxing Club have arrested a woman in her 20s.

The woman was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday evening and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: RollingNews.ie.

Gardaí are continuing to detain a man in his 30s who was arrested on Thursday.

50-year-old Bobby Messitt was shot dead at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5, when a gunman entered the building and fired a number of shots.

Two others were injured, including Pete Taylor, owner of the club and father of Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor, was shot in the torso, but survived.

The second injured man, from nearby Greystones, was named as Ian Britton.

